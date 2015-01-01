Purl Design are based in St.Blazey, Mid Cornwall and have built up an excellent reputation providing full architectural services in all sectors, but particularly individual houses, conversions and remodelling, housing developments and leisure. We work with a number of highly respected local consultants and professionals to ensure our clients receive the best advice and service in delivering their projects on budget and on time.Purl Design prides itself in delivering quality sustainable design solutions, whether contemporary or traditional that are appropriate to their settings by the use of carefully considered materials and remembering the human scale.With our team of local consultants we provide a full range of services.

Our belief in good design does not ignore commercial realities, but addresses the issue by providing market advantage to a scheme. Sustainable architecture is not simply being eco-friendly; design solutions need to also consider aesthetic, economic and social issues all of which are equally important in providing for present and future needs.Whether modern or traditional, buildings can be considered contemporary if executed sensitively and with due regard to new technologies.Purl Design offers the best in architectural services in Cornwall, whatever your project.