David Haugh Bespoke Kitchens Design
Kitchen Manufacturers in Kent
    +4
    David Haugh Bespoke Handmade Kitchnes

    David Haugh provides specialist advice and assistance to clients looking at creating their dream kitchen in Sussex, Surrey, Kent and further afield. Working from their showroom based in Tunbridge Wells, the professional team draw from extensive local experience in order to provide stunning cabinetry, storage solutions, high-end appliances and much more to all clients, ensuring complete satisfaction.

    Services
    Design and Manufacture of Bespoke Kitchens and Handmade Furniture
    Service areas
    • Tunbridge Wells
    • Sussex
    • Surrey
    • Kent
    Address
    Unit 8, Noblesgate Yard, Bells Yew Green, Tunbridge Wells
    TN3 9AT Kent
    United Kingdom
    +44-1892750310 www.davidhaugh.co.uk
