Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Moozle
Kids & Nursery in Amsterdam
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Organic Cotton Bedding Ferns ddesign, Moozle Moozle BedroomAccessories & decoration Cotton Blue
    Organic Cotton Bedding Ferns ddesign, Moozle Moozle
    Organic Cotton Bedding Ferns ddesign
    Organic Cotton Bedding, Moozle Moozle Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Multicolored
    Organic Cotton Bedding
    Teepee Inspiration from Moozle, Moozle Moozle Nursery/kid's roomToys
    Teepee Inspiration from Moozle, Moozle Moozle Nursery/kid's roomToys
    Teepee Inspiration from Moozle, Moozle Moozle Nursery/kid's roomToys
    +2
    Teepee Inspiration from Moozle

    Moozle was founded by former British fashion designer Kate Clarkson who's passion for colour and pattern led her to develop her own prints for homeware. The bedding Bundle collection is really all about giving the customer a complete bedding set, each with a curated mix of exclusive Moozle prints. As most duvet sets include just a duvet cover and pillowcase Kate wanted to offer more, so by adding a couple more items into the set, it means the customer has more prints to play with, whether they use the set all together or mix it in with their existing bedding is up to them. There are 7 sets to choose from in the new collection, all single bed size. They include a reversible duvet cover, TWO pillowcases each featuring a different print AND a fitted sheet. Packed inside a coordinating drawstring bag, so no need for plastic packaging. All made with gorgeous quality 250 high thread count, GOTS certified organic cotton and using only Oeko-Tex apporved printing inks and methods.

    Services
    • Design and produce printed organic cotton bedding and wall prints
    • Organic cotton bedding and art prints
    Service areas
    We ship worldwide
    Address
    Noorddammerweg
    1187CN Amsterdam
    Netherlands Antilles
    +31-627594718 www.moozlehome.com
      Add SEO element