Moozle was founded by former British fashion designer Kate Clarkson who's passion for colour and pattern led her to develop her own prints for homeware. The bedding Bundle collection is really all about giving the customer a complete bedding set, each with a curated mix of exclusive Moozle prints. As most duvet sets include just a duvet cover and pillowcase Kate wanted to offer more, so by adding a couple more items into the set, it means the customer has more prints to play with, whether they use the set all together or mix it in with their existing bedding is up to them. There are 7 sets to choose from in the new collection, all single bed size. They include a reversible duvet cover, TWO pillowcases each featuring a different print AND a fitted sheet. Packed inside a coordinating drawstring bag, so no need for plastic packaging. All made with gorgeous quality 250 high thread count, GOTS certified organic cotton and using only Oeko-Tex apporved printing inks and methods.