Winfreys of Helston
Kitchen Manufacturers in Cornwall
    Bespoke Kitchen - sea to earth approach

    If you are planning some remodelling work at your home, we would love to talk to you about how we could help turn your vision into reality.

    Based in Cornwall, but undertaking work nationwide, Winfreys of Helston offers a high end, bespoke joinery service for all areas of your home and office. Talk to us about creating a custom-built kitchen with the wow factor, fitted bedrooms, bathrooms and utility rooms and bespoke furniture which will up the style stakes. For larger jobs and commercial projects, we can project manage, liaise with other trades and external services. If you want a professional service and a quality job, talk to us on 01326 562226

    Services
    • Kitchen Designs
    • Bathroom Designs
    • commercial joinery
    • cabinet maker
    Service areas
    • Cornwall
    • South West
    • England
    • South of England
    • Wales
    Address
    14 Water-Ma-Trout Ind Est, Helston
    TR13 0LW Cornwall
    United Kingdom
    +44-1326562226 www.winfreys.co
      Add SEO element