If you are planning some remodelling work at your home, we would love to talk to you about how we could help turn your vision into reality.

Based in Cornwall, but undertaking work nationwide, Winfreys of Helston offers a high end, bespoke joinery service for all areas of your home and office. Talk to us about creating a custom-built kitchen with the wow factor, fitted bedrooms, bathrooms and utility rooms and bespoke furniture which will up the style stakes. For larger jobs and commercial projects, we can project manage, liaise with other trades and external services. If you want a professional service and a quality job, talk to us on 01326 562226