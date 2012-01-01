Haag Architects is established in 2011 by architect & urban planner özlem ata ('83) & industrial designer wilco haanstra ('80).
The istanbul based architecture & design firm's approach is to create progressive design solutions via principles of modern architecture, customer needs and experience.
Haag Architects offers a wide range of contemporary design solutions as well as historic building restoration programs from small scales to large scales, that intend to create inspiring, unique experiences.
- Services
- Architecture / / / Interiors / / / Landscape / / / Urban Planning / / / Photography / / / Graphic Design / / / Signage / / / Furniture Design
- Service areas
- worldwide and istanbul
- Address
-
- Istanbul
Turkey
+90-5366811474 www.haagmimarlik.com