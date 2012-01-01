Haag Architects is established in 2011 by architect & urban planner özlem ata ('83) & industrial designer wilco haanstra ('80).

The istanbul based architecture & design firm's approach is to create progressive design solutions via principles of modern architecture, customer needs and experience.

Haag Architects offers a wide range of contemporary design solutions as well as historic building restoration programs from small scales to large scales, that intend to create inspiring, unique experiences.