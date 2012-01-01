Your browser is out-of-date.

Haag Architects
Architects in Istanbul
    • Isola house, Haag Architects Haag Architects Modern houses
    Isola house, Haag Architects Haag Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Isola house, Haag Architects Haag Architects Modern living room
    +3
    Isola house
    Ytong stand design, Haag Architects Haag Architects Office spaces & stores
    Ytong stand design, Haag Architects Haag Architects Office spaces & stores
    Ytong stand design, Haag Architects Haag Architects Office spaces & stores
    +5
    Ytong stand design
    Borusan day care centre, Haag Architects Haag Architects
    Borusan day care centre, Haag Architects Haag Architects
    Borusan day care centre, Haag Architects Haag Architects
    +4
    Borusan day care centre
    Warming huts, Haag Architects Haag Architects
    Warming huts, Haag Architects Haag Architects
    Warming huts
    Den Haag apartment, Haag Architects Haag Architects Modern living room
    Den Haag apartment, Haag Architects Haag Architects Modern living room
    Den Haag apartment, Haag Architects Haag Architects Modern living room
    +1
    Den Haag apartment
    ECE residence, Haag Architects Haag Architects Modern houses
    ECE residence, Haag Architects Haag Architects Modern houses
    ECE residence, Haag Architects Haag Architects Modern houses
    +2
    ECE residence

    Haag Architects is established in 2011 by architect & urban planner özlem ata ('83) & industrial designer wilco haanstra ('80). 

    The istanbul based architecture & design firm's approach is to create progressive design solutions via principles of modern architecture, customer needs and experience.

    Haag Architects offers a wide range of contemporary design solutions as well as historic building restoration programs from small scales to large scales, that intend to create inspiring, unique experiences.

    Services
    Architecture / / / Interiors / / / Landscape / / / Urban Planning / / / Photography / / / Graphic Design / / / Signage / / / Furniture Design
    Service areas
    worldwide and istanbul
    Address
    - Istanbul
    Turkey
    +90-5366811474 www.haagmimarlik.com
