SGS Surfacing
Paving in Horsham, West Sussex
Reviews (15)
    • SGS Surfacing provide hard landscaping including resin bound driveways, new patios and groundworks in the Sussex and Surrey areas.

    The team offer complete project management and are proud members of Checkatrade. Please get in touch today with your project and we'll create your dream landscaping that's sure to impress.

    Services
    • Driveways
    • patios
    • land drainage
    • Groundworks
    Service areas
    • Sussex and Surrey including Horsham
    • Crawley and Brighton
    • Horsham, West Sussex
    Address
    8A Highlands Avenue
    RH13 5LN Horsham, West Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1403452610 www.sgssurfacing.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul Tidey
    SGS were contracted to resurface the access road and car park at Haywards Heath Golf Club. From start to finish they were responsive and professional and did a great job.
    4 months ago
    Sally Rees
    Absolutely delighted with the quality of the work to tarmac our entrance and courtyard. Very courteous and pleasant group to have on site. Great attention to detail and the whole site was left extremely tidy. Cannot recommend them highly enough and look forward to further being done by them.
    4 months ago
    bob waller
    Cannot sing the praises of this company any louder. From start to finish the guys were very professional. Thinking on their feet to resolve hidden issues that arose during the works. This company are very accommodating and hard working. We are very pleased with their workmanship.
    3 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
