Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cooper Weston Electrical Contractors Ltd
Electricians in Horsham, West Sussex
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • commercial electrics
  • industrial electrics
  • domestic electrics
  • energy saving methods
  • office refurbishments
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Cooper Weston Electrical Contractors Ltd are an expert team of electricians specialising in commercial, industrial and domestic projects. Fully trained in PAT testing, energy saving methods, data and network cabling and with a wealth of experience, get in touch today to see how Cooper Weston can help with your project.

    Service areas
    Horsham, West Sussex and Sussex and Surrey
    Address
    5 Cornflower Way, Southwater
    RH13 9WB Horsham, West Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-8006696229 www.cooperweston.co.uk

    Reviews

    Alfie Killner
    20 days ago
    Toni Jeal
    Very professional, reliable electricians. Have used them many times and would always as not had any problems or issues with there work
    about 6 years ago
    Dan Purchase
    CooperWeston provided a full rewire at my home address and also some lighting installs at my commercial offices in Horsham and gave a first class service. I cannot fault their professionalism and quality. The quote was clear and concise and the price was very reasonable.
    over 6 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element