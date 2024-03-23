Your browser is out-of-date.

Cooper Weston Group Limited
Electricians in Horsham, West Sussex
Reviews (5)
Services

  • commercial electrics
  • industrial electrics
  • domestic electrics
  • energy saving methods
  • office refurbishments
  • hvac
    • Installation, Maintenance, Decarbonisation

    Cooper Weston is a leading installation and maintenance company providing comprehensive building maintenance services across London and the South of England.

    Founded in 2012, our experienced team has spent over a decade delivering tailored solutions for commercial, industrial and residential properties. From routine maintenance to large-scale refurbishments, our skilled technicians and engineers handle a wide range of projects. We are experts in mechanical and electrical services, ensuring your systems operate efficiently to minimise disruption and help lower your carbon footprint. Our comprehensive capabilities also include HVAC, , plumbing, fire safety systems, access control and more.

    At Cooper Weston, we understand facilities management is critical for your business operations. Our team works diligently alongside your staff to provide seamless maintenance and upgrade contracts. With a focus on compliance, we keep your building up-to-date with the latest regulations. No matter the scale or complexity, we have the experience to maintain and enhance your property. Let’s start the conversation

    Service areas
    Horsham, West Sussex, and Sussex and Surrey
    Address
    Unit 8, Mulberry Trading Estate, Foundry Lane
    RH13 5PX Horsham, West Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-8006696229 www.cooperweston.co.uk

    Reviews

    Christopher Ogier
    I started using C&W three years ago when I was the facilities maintenance team leader for the UK’s largest dog and cat rescue charity. Because of the staff's professionalism while working onsite, C&W was my preferred electrical contractor. They were courteous to the charity's workers and volunteers and had the flexibility necessary for working around animals. C&W's management team holds their employees accountable for their work and ensures that each project is completed to the highest standard.
    about 1 year ago
    Alfie Killner
    almost 2 years ago
    Toni Jeal
    Very professional, reliable electricians. Have used them many times and would always as not had any problems or issues with there work
    almost 8 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
