PD Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in Horsham, West Sussex
Reviews (5)
    • Pd Kitchens are an expert team of kitchen planners, designers and fitters in the Sussex and Surrey areas. The team are passionate about innovative design and installing designer kitchens that are practical, stylish and long lasting.

    Throughout the plan and build process PD Kitchens keep disruption to a minimum and ensure you're always up to date on progress.

    Get in touch today if you want to start planning and designing your dream kitchen and be sure to take a look at our case studies on the website for inspiration.

    kitchen planning, Kitchen build, and Kitchen Installation
    Sussex and Surrey and Horsham, West Sussex
    Unit 2, Oakhurst Business Park, Wilberforce Way, Southwater
    RH13 9RT Horsham, West Sussex
    United Kingdom
    www.pdkitchens.co.uk

    Paul Arscott
    Great individual kitchens.
    over 3 years ago
    Schleich Horses25
    Fantastic team. Great service
    about 4 years ago
    Stephen Tovee
    They have ceased trading....
    over 2 years ago
