Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Interior Designers & Decorators in İstanbul
Overview 39Projects (39) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • SAVOY HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern dining room Wood Black
    SAVOY HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room Stone Grey
    SAVOY HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room Stone Grey
    +14
    SAVOY HOUSE
    Afyon house, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Living roomLighting Glass Amber/Gold
    Afyon house, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik BedroomBeds & headboards Flax/Linen Orange
    Afyon house, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik BathroomFittings Wood Beige
    +6
    Afyon house
    Mandarins , Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Grey
    Mandarins , Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik KitchenAccessories & textiles Wood Grey
    Mandarins , Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Beige
    +2
    Mandarins
    BODRUMBODRUM, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Eclectic style kitchen Marble Grey
    BODRUMBODRUM, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Living roomSide tables & trays Marble Black
    BODRUMBODRUM, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Brown
    +29
    BODRUMBODRUM
    ABA HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room Marble Grey
    ABA HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room Marble Green
    ABA HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room Glass Grey
    +24
    ABA HOUSE
    NUMARINE 32 XP YACHT, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern yachts & jets Grey
    NUMARINE 32 XP YACHT, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern yachts & jets Grey
    NUMARINE 32 XP YACHT, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern yachts & jets Grey
    +9
    NUMARINE 32 XP YACHT
    Show all 39 projects

    Esra Kazmirci Interiors is an Istanbul based interior design studio along Interior design and construction firm for residential, hospitality and commercial interiors, exteriors and landscape.

    Our mission is the same: to assist each client in realizing their ideal design.

    Integrity, trust, and communication are key factors as the firm works with the homeowner and entire design team to consider aesthetics, lifestyle, budget and timeline.

    Services
    interior; interior design; esra kazmirci mimarlik; esra kazmirci; esra ergün kazmirci; design; colour; decorators; decoration; modern; eclectic; living room; bed room; bathroom; garden; terrace; design ideas; kitchen;
    Service areas
    • World
    • worldwide
    • Turkey
    • istanbul
    • İstanbul
    Address
    etiler mah say apt no : 9/1 et
    34337 İstanbul
    Turkey
    +90-2122656839 www.esrakazmirci.com
      Add SEO element