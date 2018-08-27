Your browser is out-of-date.

Plantation Shutters Ltd
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in London
Reviews (22)
    Established in 1982, Plantation Shutters Ltd is the longest established independent shutter company in the UK. Nationally known and locally respected, Plantation Shutters have always been at the forefront of shutter innovation and supply a vast range of material, style, and design finishes for shutters, ensuring every order is customised for each individual and their home. Offering the highest quality products with intelligent style is imperative to Plantation Shutters who believe that the highest standard of shutters should be available at accessible prices, now and forever.


    Numerous factors set the team at Plantation Shutters apart, but crucially is their all-in-house team of expert surveyors and fitters. Not sub-contracting ensures a consistent standard of workmanship and guarantees a streamlined service from start to finish, avoiding back-logs in busy periods and allowing the 5-star service that the teams are so proud to provide. Fully trained specialists allows for a ‘one visit does all’ measure and design consultation avoiding multiple appointments and ensuring a quicker turnaround time from initial contact through to installation. 

    Services
    • Measure
    • Expert Advice
    • Design
    • Installation
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 10 River Reach Business Park, 1 Gartons Way, Battersea
    SW11 3SX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088719222

    Reviews

    Thomas Weiss
    Plantation shutters are a good firm with friendly and helpful staff. They made the figures competitive as we were repeat customers having installed on a previous house. Would recommend.
    2 months ago
    Tabitha
    A great experience from beginning to end. Polite and professional service; they answered all our questions and gave advice when we asked. Very knowledgeable and wonderful team. Thank you, shutters looks great.
    3 months ago
    Tony Gambrill
    Never failed to deliver! I have used Plantation Shutters several times. On each occasion they have been professional, prompt and delivered on their promises. The product is robust, very good looking and well fitted. I can not recommend them highly enough.
    3 months ago
    22 reviews
