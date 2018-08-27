Established in 1982, Plantation Shutters Ltd is the longest established independent shutter company in the UK. Nationally known and locally respected, Plantation Shutters have always been at the forefront of shutter innovation and supply a vast range of material, style, and design finishes for shutters, ensuring every order is customised for each individual and their home. Offering the highest quality products with intelligent style is imperative to Plantation Shutters who believe that the highest standard of shutters should be available at accessible prices, now and forever.





Numerous factors set the team at Plantation Shutters apart, but crucially is their all-in-house team of expert surveyors and fitters. Not sub-contracting ensures a consistent standard of workmanship and guarantees a streamlined service from start to finish, avoiding back-logs in busy periods and allowing the 5-star service that the teams are so proud to provide. Fully trained specialists allows for a ‘one visit does all’ measure and design consultation avoiding multiple appointments and ensuring a quicker turnaround time from initial contact through to installation.