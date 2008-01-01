Your browser is out-of-date.

Ligneous Designs
Joiners in West Molesey
Services

  • Furniture Design
  • Manufacture
  • Project Management
  • Installation

Projects

    Luxury Apartment, Soho
    Town House, Belgravia

    Ligneous Designs Ltd are a bespoke furniture and architectural joinery company based in London. We specialise in high end residential fitted and freestanding furniture. Whether you are looking for a handcrafted kitchen, fitted bedroom furniture, bathroom or a one off piece of furniture that can be enjoyed for generations to come our talented craftsmen and cabinet makers will build furniture to your exact requirements. By commissioning Ligneous Designs you can be assured that our high level of quality and standards will be maintained throughout the project and design process and that our attention to detail will never be compromised.

    Service areas
    South East England
    Company awards
    Shortlisted for Kitchen Designer of the Year 2008
    Address
    90 Merton Way
    KT8 1PQ West Molesey
    United Kingdom
    +44-2081917955 www.ligneousdesigns.com
