M.Montague Souk
Online Shops in Marrakech
    • Georgeous Bedroom with Moroccan Pom Pom Blanket and stylish Black&White Cushions, M.Montague Souk M.Montague Souk BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Georgeous Bedroom with Moroccan Pom Pom Blanket and stylish Black&White Cushions
    Glamorous pink Moroccan bedroom ideas, M.Montague Souk M.Montague Souk BedroomTextiles
    Glamorous pink Moroccan bedroom ideas

    The M.Montague Souk is a do-good souk of handmade, one-of-a-kind & goods, with a focus on modern Moroccan and bohemian chic homewares. 

    Under the creative direction of designer and author, Maryam Montague, M.Montague is a socially responsible brand that believes that all products should be good, make good, and do good. M.Montague products are thoughtfully curated from tribal communities around the world, including Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia and Southeast Asia. Our products support understanding and appreciation of handmade ethnic goods. The M.Montague team shares a strong to commitment to giving back. All M.Montague products and experiences resource Project Soar, a non-profit organization established by Maryam to empower underprivileged girls through art, design and fitness. Cash set asides for product sales at the M.Montague Souk help fund Project Soar.

    Maryam Montague is the author of the award winning design book, Marrakesh by Design and the blogger behind My Marrakesh, a multiple winner in the Annual Weblog Awards.  She is also the owner of the design boutique hotel, Peacock Pavilions, located in a private olive grove in Marrakesh Morocco.  M.Montague properties and products have been featured in over 100 media outlets, including CNN, the New York Times, Home and Garden Television, Elle Décor, Living Etc. and dozens of others.

    Service areas
    marrakech
    Address
    40060 Marrakech
    Morocco
    www.mmontague.com
