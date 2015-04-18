The M.Montague Souk is a do-good souk of handmade, one-of-a-kind & goods, with a focus on modern Moroccan and bohemian chic homewares.

Under the creative direction of designer and author, Maryam Montague, M.Montague is a socially responsible brand that believes that all products should be good, make good, and do good. M.Montague products are thoughtfully curated from tribal communities around the world, including Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia and Southeast Asia. Our products support understanding and appreciation of handmade ethnic goods. The M.Montague team shares a strong to commitment to giving back. All M.Montague products and experiences resource Project Soar, a non-profit organization established by Maryam to empower underprivileged girls through art, design and fitness. Cash set asides for product sales at the M.Montague Souk help fund Project Soar.

Maryam Montague is the author of the award winning design book, Marrakesh by Design and the blogger behind My Marrakesh, a multiple winner in the Annual Weblog Awards. She is also the owner of the design boutique hotel, Peacock Pavilions, located in a private olive grove in Marrakesh Morocco. M.Montague properties and products have been featured in over 100 media outlets, including CNN, the New York Times, Home and Garden Television, Elle Décor, Living Etc. and dozens of others.