HollandGreen
Architects in Greater London
Projects

    • Glazed Extension for Dutch Gabled Property., HollandGreen HollandGreen Country house Glass
    Glazed Extension for Dutch Gabled Property., HollandGreen HollandGreen Country house
    Glazed Extension for Dutch Gabled Property., HollandGreen HollandGreen Classic style living room
    Glazed Extension for Dutch Gabled Property.
    Georgian House Renovation and extension, HollandGreen HollandGreen Classic style houses
    Georgian House Renovation and extension, HollandGreen HollandGreen Classic style houses
    Georgian House Renovation and extension, HollandGreen HollandGreen Classic style bathroom
    Georgian House Renovation and extension
    Riverside New Build in Oxfordshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern houses
    Riverside New Build in Oxfordshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern houses
    Riverside New Build in Oxfordshire
    Double height crittall style extension, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style houses
    Double height crittall style extension, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style houses
    Double height crittall style extension, HollandGreen HollandGreen Eclectic style houses
    Double height crittall style extension
    Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern houses
    Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern kitchen
    Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern dining room
    Mill house renovation and extension, Buckinghamshire
    Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern houses
    Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern houses
    Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern kitchen
    Kitchen extension and Renovation in Thame, Oxfordshire
    HollandGreen is an inspirational Architectural Design company that changes people's lives by Creating Wonderful Living Spaces.  We have offices in London and Oxfordshire and specialise in high-end residential work: extensions, renovations, barn conversions, basements, pools and new builds.  We have extensive expertise in working on listed buildings and homes within conservation areas.  

    HollandGreen offers a full end to end service from the initial concept design and planning submission through to managing the final build. Projects are typically £250k upwards.

    We make the process enjoyable and involving for clients by using cutting edge immersive 3D design and virtual reality that allows you to see every facet of your proposed design before work even starts on site.    

    Our ultimate aim is not only to improve the way we live in our homes, but to add value and bring people together.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Interior Design
    • Planning
    • Project Managment
    • 3D Design & VR
    Service areas
    • SW London
    • Surrey
    • Berkshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    Address
    The Victorian Boathouse, Constables Boatyard, 5-9 Thames Street, Hampton
    TW12 2EW Greater London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2080996112 www.hollandgreen.co.uk
