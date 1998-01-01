Your browser is out-of-date.

Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Architects in Beverley, UK
    East Yorkshire Passivhaus
    
    
    
    East Yorkshire Passivhaus
    Lodge Farm - Holme on Spalding Moor, East Yorkshire
    Lodge Farm - Holme on Spalding Moor, East Yorkshire
    Twin House - Broomfleet, East Yorkshire
    
    
    Twin House - Broomfleet, East Yorkshire
    Mereside House - Hornsea, East Yorkshire
    
    
    
    Mereside House - Hornsea, East Yorkshire
    Passive Solar Cottage near Bridlington, East Yorkshire
    Passive Solar Cottage near Bridlington, East Yorkshire
    Solar Courtyard House - Beverley, East Yorkshire
    
    
    
    Solar Courtyard House - Beverley, East Yorkshire
    We are an RIBA chartered architect’s practice based in Beverley, East Yorkshire. Founded in 1998, we work across the UK creating sustainable, characterful homes.

    We believe 21st century homes should bring joy and delight whilst removing the environmental impact of building through passive solar design, renewable energy strategies & sustainable, low-carbon materials.

    Our projects are developed out of a close collaboration with our clients, understanding and developing their requirements into a design solution tailored the its site, climate and project budget. 

    Services
    • Sustainability Consultants
    • Architect
    • CDM Principal Designers
    • Planning Consultants
    Service areas
    UK and Beverley, UK
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2016
    Address
    The Old Forge, Main Street, Catwick
    HU17 5PH Beverley, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1964544480 www.samuelkendall.co.uk
    Samuel Kendall Associates Limited 2020

