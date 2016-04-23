Your browser is out-of-date.

Morphemy Architects
Architects in Hyderabad
    Morphemy Architects has been established in 2015 as a design and research led practice with due consideration for theory and application of advanced fabrication and construction techniques to produce complex and interesting architecture. With a growing frustration of the state of contemporary buildings in India, we wish to bring about a change both in terms of design quality and detail.

    Services
    Architecture, Interiors, and Planning
    Service areas
    Architectural and Hyderabad
    Address
    51 Balamrai Society, Mahendra Hills, Secunderabad
    500026 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-7032926390 www.morphemy.com
