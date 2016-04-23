Morphemy Architects has been established in 2015 as a design and research led practice with due consideration for theory and application of advanced fabrication and construction techniques to produce complex and interesting architecture. With a growing frustration of the state of contemporary buildings in India, we wish to bring about a change both in terms of design quality and detail.
- Services
- Architecture, Interiors, and Planning
- Service areas
- Architectural and Hyderabad
- Address
-
51 Balamrai Society, Mahendra Hills, Secunderabad
500026 Hyderabad
India
+91-7032926390 www.morphemy.com