Lighting is a feature that one would normally expect to see next to or attached to the wall but MEYSTYLE have abandoned tradition and incorporated lights into our wallpapers. LEDs provide ambient lighting and they are fully incorporated into the material. The subtle lighting adds an aesthetic quality but also provides a spatial marker at night when all other lights are off. The use of Swarovski crystals accentuates the impact of the LEDs as the two work in harmony to create a dramatic impact.
MEYSTYLE is a collaborative design practice made up of two sisters, Maria Yaschuk and Ekaterina Yaschuk. Maria is a Surface and Textile Artist while Ekaterina is a Spatial Designer and Stylist. They were both born in Moscow, but grew up in Oslo and we have been collaborating professionally since 2001.
- Services
- Bespoke hand-made wall coverings with optional integrated LED lights and Swarovski crystals
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- Winner of Maison & Objet Project Award 2014
- Address
58 Riley Road, 19e Tower Workshops
SE1 3DG London
United Kingdom
+44-2072317293 www.meystyle.com