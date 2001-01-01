Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Meystyle
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Dolomite LED Wallpaper Chandelier, Meystyle Meystyle Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Dolomite LED Wallpaper Chandelier, Meystyle Meystyle Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Dolomite LED Wallpaper Chandelier, Meystyle Meystyle Modern living room
    Dolomite LED Wallpaper Chandelier
    Lattice System LED Wallpaper Chandelier, Meystyle Meystyle Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Lattice System LED Wallpaper Chandelier, Meystyle Meystyle Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Lattice System LED Wallpaper Chandelier, Meystyle Meystyle Modern living room
    +1
    Lattice System LED Wallpaper Chandelier
    Germanium LED Wallpaper Chandelier, Meystyle Meystyle Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Germanium LED Wallpaper Chandelier, Meystyle Meystyle Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Germanium LED Wallpaper Chandelier, Meystyle Meystyle Modern living room
    +2
    Germanium LED Wallpaper Chandelier

    Lighting is a feature that one would normally expect to see next to or attached to the wall but MEYSTYLE have abandoned tradition and incorporated lights into our wallpapers. LEDs provide ambient lighting and they are fully incorporated into the material. The subtle lighting adds an aesthetic quality but also provides a spatial marker at night when all other lights are off. The use of Swarovski crystals accentuates the impact of the LEDs as the two work in harmony to create a dramatic impact.

    MEYSTYLE is a collaborative design practice made up of two sisters, Maria Yaschuk and Ekaterina Yaschuk. Maria is a Surface and Textile Artist while Ekaterina is a Spatial Designer and Stylist. They were both born in Moscow, but grew up in Oslo and we have been collaborating professionally since 2001.

    Services
    Bespoke hand-made wall coverings with optional integrated LED lights and Swarovski crystals
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Winner of Maison & Objet Project Award 2014
    Address
    58 Riley Road, 19e Tower Workshops
    SE1 3DG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072317293 www.meystyle.com

    Reviews

    Jemima Mann (MJ)
    3 months ago
    Richard Williamson
    over 2 years ago
    Serge Fog
    Very creative people, some stuff they produce it truly worthy of being called art, not your average wallpaper! Their LED-infused wallpaper designs are especially mesmerising!
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element