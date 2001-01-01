Lighting is a feature that one would normally expect to see next to or attached to the wall but MEYSTYLE have abandoned tradition and incorporated lights into our wallpapers. LEDs provide ambient lighting and they are fully incorporated into the material. The subtle lighting adds an aesthetic quality but also provides a spatial marker at night when all other lights are off. The use of Swarovski crystals accentuates the impact of the LEDs as the two work in harmony to create a dramatic impact.

MEYSTYLE is a collaborative design practice made up of two sisters, Maria Yaschuk and Ekaterina Yaschuk. Maria is a Surface and Textile Artist while Ekaterina is a Spatial Designer and Stylist. They were both born in Moscow, but grew up in Oslo and we have been collaborating professionally since 2001.