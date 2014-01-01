Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Space Fitting Furniture
Kitchen Planners in Cardiff
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Space fitting furniture are the exclusive family run independent
    luxury Cardiff  kitchen, bedroom, living and dining studio, founded in 1972, specialising in contemporary design,

    Space fitting furniture are dedicated and continuously strive to improve their expertise, having a wealth of experience and product knowledge, in all aspects of lifestyle, design and installation, with an abundance of innovative, functional and unparalleled design concepts.

    Services
    • kitchens
    • Bedroons and Living rooms
    Service areas
    South Wales and Cardiff
    Company awards
    • KBB Showroom of the year winner 2014
    • , KBB finalist in Kitchen design and customer services
    Address
    The Design Quarter
    CF23 9XE Cardiff
    United Kingdom
    +44-2920455778 www.spacefittingfurniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element