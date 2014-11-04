Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Neil Busby—Fine Furniture
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Andover
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Items I have made over the years, Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Neil Busby - Fine Furniture BedroomBedside tables
    Items I have made over the years, Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Neil Busby - Fine Furniture BedroomBedside tables
    Items I have made over the years, Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +18
    Items I have made over the years
    Army Display Cabinets, Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Neil Busby - Fine Furniture
    Army Display Cabinets, Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Neil Busby - Fine Furniture
    Army Display Cabinets, Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Neil Busby - Fine Furniture
    +1
    Army Display Cabinets
    Display Cabinet, Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Display Cabinet, Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Display Cabinet, Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Neil Busby - Fine Furniture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +4
    Display Cabinet
    Services
    Bespoke furniture and Antique Restoration
    Service areas
    Andover
    Address
    Harewood Farm
    SP11 6LJ Andover
    United Kingdom
    +44-1264333375 www.neilbusby.co.uk
      Add SEO element