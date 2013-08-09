Your browser is out-of-date.

    Matthews Unique Kitchen are a small joiners and cabinet makers based in North London who specialize in making one-off  hand made kitchens. Our aim is to work with you closely throughout the design process, introducing you to the wealth of possibilities of materials, layouts and finishes. Bespoke  hand made design means anything is possible. We will help plan your kitchen from initial consultations and drawings and then manage all the associated trades to arrive at a beautifully hand crafted and unique outcome. We make all the cabinetry in our own workshops  using both traditional and modern construction methods. Although much of our work is in London, we recently completed a major commission in Normandy and are more than happy to come to wherever you may be!

    Services
    • Design
    • 3d Drawings
    • construction
    • Fitting
    Service areas
    Europe and London
    Address
    6 Stanley Road
    N2 0NB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7840680320 www.matthewsuniquekitchens.com
