As an artist who loves interiors, I offer a unique and beautifully personalised way to decorate your home or work-space, with bespoke murals. I create unique designs in consultation with a client, taking into consideration factors such as colour scheme, soft furnishings, purpose of artwork. Murals can offer an inspiring alternative to wallpaper, and of course don't have the same limitations as any surface can be painted. Custom signage and logo painting is another service that I offer.