Wood Floor Sanding London
Flooring in London
    • You can be sure that your floor boards will be in excellent condition and used longer if you order the top-notch floor sanding which Wood Floor Sanding London provides. The sanding technicians who work for us are skilled, experienced and professionally trained. They use modern machines, different types of sandpaper grits for every sanding procedure and fine quality oils, waxes and varnishes. Rely on them to secure, replace and prepare your floor and improve its condition by scraping its damaged sealant. Then, the technicians will cover the boards with waxes, oils or varnishes. Our floor sanding services are inexpensive and done in a professional manner.

    Services
    floor sanding
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    13 Oakdale Road
    SW16 2HP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037455832 www.woodfloorsandinglimited.co.uk
