Skovby
Furniture & Accessories in Galten
    Made in denmark, Skovby
    Made in denmark, Skovby
    Made in denmark

    A Danish family business since 1933

    Skovby was founded in 1933 by cabinetmaker Thorvald Rasmussen. With vision, strenuous effort and professional pride he created a foundation for sustainable and functional furniture design, which his son Villy Rasmussen and grandsons Preben and Jørgen Rasmussen have carried on ever since. Early special assignments for the small one-man workshop quickly advanced to complete dining room suites and in less than 20 years Skovby furniture was produced in product lines. This development led to the build-up of an international dealership network. A healthy organic growth with a continuing focus on craftsmanship, natural materials and a sustainable business model that commits to employees and environment.

    Address
    Frichsvej 43
    8464 Galten
    Denmark
    +45-20186090 www.skovby.com
