Shine Lighting Ltd
Lighting in Poole
Reviews
Projects

    We are a UK based lighting specialist retailer. We have a showroom in Poole, Dorset  on the South Coast of England. In addition, we also have a stunning website with a range of over 7000 lights to choose from. 

    Currently we have over 25 different lighting brands on our website. If you would like any others please get in contact, we are constantly adding new brands and lights to the website. 

    Our fantastic and extensive range includes a huge range of colours, lamp types and styles. This includes flush or pendant bathroom lights, bar pendants for over your breakfast bar or dining table and stunning handmade crystal chandeliers. We can source the perfect light for your space. 

    Address
    Unit 54, 19B Moor Road
    BH18 8AZ Poole
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202601846 www.shinelighting.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sharon Snelgrove
    Huge selection of lighting available. Purchased DAR Eternity lights, they are lovely lights and delivered next day. Craig was knowledgeable and helpful and we didn't feel under any pressure to buy. Will definitely use again and recommend to friends.
    over 6 years ago
    Carol Innes
    I have bought numerous items from Shine Lighting over recent months. You always get something unique there and the staff are very helpful, if they havent got something they will always try to source it for you. Excellent service and good value for money.
    about 4 years ago
    Christine Field
    I would recommend Shine Lighting Ltd to anyone wanting a knowledgeable and helpful company. I bought a whole house full of lights from Shine at very competitive prices and even had some delivered, the service and products were first class. They are not as expensive as they look, give them a chance to quote you will be surprised, I was, plus all the lights are beautiful.
    almost 5 years ago
