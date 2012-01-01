Awarded SPATA Pool Contractor Of the Year

XL Pools are a small team of dedicated professionals who have built a reputation for outstanding swimming pool design and construction.

We one of the leading distributors and installers for Compass Pools and XL Pools are at the fore front of swimming pool services in the UK.

We can offer everything from a complete bespoke design, build and installation service to a maintenance contract to help keep your existing pool looking as good as the day it was built.

XL Pools have developed a reputation with its clients for delivering unrivalled quality in every aspect of its pool building service – Right from the initial consultation to the final delivery and installation.

We provide a true one stop shop experience for all your swimming pool needs and we look forward to showing you what we can do to make your dream swimming pool become a reality.

Our prices are highly competitive reflecting our strategy to provide top quality products and services at the lowest possible cost. We specialize in swimming pool design, installation, management and related matters. It is our core business and we do not engage in any other activities that may dilute our abilities to offer first class service quality