XL Pools Ltd
Pools & Spas in Pluckley
Reviews (17)
    • One Piece Outdoor Swimming Pool, XL Pools Ltd XL Pools Ltd
    One Piece Outdoor Swimming Pool

    Awarded SPATA Pool Contractor Of the Year

    XL Pools are a small team of dedicated professionals who have built a reputation for outstanding swimming pool design and construction.

    We one of the leading distributors and installers for Compass Pools and XL Pools are at the fore front of swimming pool services in the UK.

    We can offer everything from a complete bespoke design, build and installation service to a maintenance contract to help keep your existing pool looking as good as the day it was built.

    XL Pools have developed a reputation with its clients for delivering unrivalled quality in every aspect of its pool building service – Right from the initial consultation to the final delivery and installation.

    We provide a true one stop shop experience for all your swimming pool needs and we look forward to showing you what we can do to make your dream swimming pool become a reality.

    Our prices are highly competitive reflecting our strategy to provide top quality products and services at the lowest possible cost. We specialize in swimming pool design, installation, management and related matters. It is our core business and we do not engage in any other activities that may dilute our abilities to offer first class service quality

    Services
    • Swimming Pool Design
    • swimming pool installation
    • Swimming Pool Maintenance
    • Swimming Pool Renovation
    Service areas
    • Kent and the Home Counties (UK)
    • Pluckley
    Company awards
    • SPATA Pool Contractor Of The Year 2015
    • 3 Gold Awards + 2 Silver Awards SPATA Awards 2015
    • 3 Gold Awards + 1 Bronze Awards SPATA Awards 2014
    • 1 Silver Award SPATA Awards 2013
    • 1 Gold Award SPATA Awards 2012
    Address
    The Parlour, Saracens Dairy, Pluckley Road,
    TN27 0SA Pluckley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1233840336 xlpools.com

    Reviews

    George Evers
    Tony and the team were great to work with. The installation approach was a challenging one, but the team dealt with any issues in a professional and considered way. Tony and the team were always available to answer any questions that we had and they showed flexibility in how we worked through any issues. The installation project was completed without any issues The end result was a fantastic pool that has more than lived up to our expectations. Everyone in the family absolutely loves it.
    3 months ago
    Rachel Skinner
    XL Pools service and team have been amazing, their products are of the highest quality and you just can not fault anything. The install team are so kind and helpful, especially Tom and Lewis who installed our pool. Maddison and Tony still keep in touch to ensure everything is okay. XL Pools have made this whole experience wonderful and enjoyable and we couldn’t be happier!
    3 months ago
    Elisabeth Smiley
    XL pools were excellent! Super problem solving and high quality installation with friendly and diligent staff. We are all extremely happy with the pool and the after care. Thank you so much to the whole team.
    2 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
