Fermoie LLP
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    • LAMP , Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP Living roomLighting
    LAMP , Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP Living roomLighting
    LAMP , Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP Living roomLighting
    LAMP
    FERMOIE CUSHIONS, Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP Living roomAccessories & decoration
    FERMOIE CUSHIONS, Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP Living roomAccessories & decoration
    FERMOIE CUSHIONS, Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP BedroomAccessories & decoration
    FERMOIE CUSHIONS
    MENDIP, Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP Living roomAccessories & decoration
    MENDIP
    PLAIN LINEN, Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP BedroomAccessories & decoration
    PLAIN LINEN
    LACOCK DRUM LAMPSHADE, BOATER LINEN , Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP BedroomLighting
    LACOCK DRUM LAMPSHADE, BOATER LINEN
    LACOCK DRUM LAMPSHADE, SILVER SOMETHING LINEN , Fermoie LLP Fermoie LLP Living roomLighting
    LACOCK DRUM LAMPSHADE, SILVER SOMETHING LINEN
    Fermoie is a premium British designer and printer of fabrics and accessories. Our fabrics are designed in house and printed in our factory in England. We print traditionally, creating a subtle impression but with the depth of a woven fabric.

    Services
    • fabric
    • accessories
    • Lamps
    • Lamp Shades
    • cushions
    • curtains
    • blinds
    Service areas
    • Interior Decoration
    • Fabrics
    • Interior Accessories
    • curtains
    • Lighting
    • Lamp Shades
    • London
    Address
    No 2 Pond Place
    SW3 6QJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-1672513723 fermoie.com
