John Mylands Limited
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
    • Established in 1884, Mylands is Britain’s oldest family-owned and run paint and polishes manufacturer. Over four generations we have quietly, but proudly, crafted quality paints and wood ﬁnishes in Lambeth, South London.

    Originally supplying to trade only, Mylands has been a best kept secret amongst interior and design professionals for over 130 years.

    Our long association with the ﬁlm, television and theatre industry has seen our paints featured in some of the world’s most successful productions including James Bond, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, Les Miserables, Cinderella, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones and Mr Selfridge.

    Over the years, Mylands’ knowledge, expertise and dedication to our craft has earned us a reputation amongst the most discerning and demanding clientele. In 1985, Mylands was awarded a coveted Royal Warrant – the ultimate seal of approval.

    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Royal Warrant
    Address
    26 Rothschild Street
    SE27 0HQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086709161 www.mylands.co.uk
