PhotoFairytales
Online Shops in Dereham
Reviews (5)
    PhotoFairytales is an online store offering unique and original bespoke prints and gifts. Specialising in thoughtful and inspirational items for the home and all gift occasions, the award-winning site offers a wide range of unusual, handmade, British made and designed items. Gorgeous finishing touches for a personalised home, and delightful bespoke keepsakes for all ages. 

    All the unique, quirky, whimsical, bit-different, unusual, bespoke, personalised gorgeous gifts you need, and all with free UK delivery! (Overseas orders are also very welcome.)

    Based in Norfolk, the store is run with one concept in mind: to offer unique, well designed items as affordable prices - all backed up with great customer service (you know, the good old fashioned kind!). Each item is created with love and care to order - especially for you.

    Services
    Online retailer
    Service areas
    Dereham
    Company awards
    Gold Award, Mumpreneur UK Website Awards
    Address
    45 Swan Road
    NR19 1AG Dereham
    United Kingdom
    photofairytales.co.uk

    Reviews

    Lukas Ziak
    Excellent communication throughout, lovely designs and very good quality. I am pleased with the order and highly recommend Sarah's work for anyone considering.
    5 months ago
    Lis Casey
    Just a fabulous service, quick delivery beautiful product and kept in contact - what more could you ask?
    7 months ago
    Lean Constantine
    Brilliant art work, great communications, lovely item and arrived quickly. Would definitely recommend.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
