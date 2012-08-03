Thank you for taking a look at our Homify page, here we have displayed some of our most beautiful designs and work as well as samples which could inspire you to your next wall design.

As a company we create beautiful walls on 3 levels:

As our most luxury and exclusive service we create beautiful hand painted wallpaper and panels. These are all designed and painted to order onto either paper, silk or removable wooden panels. The designs can literally be created from the ground up by you, they are typically in a Chinoiserie style but we can do designs based on traditional Indian miniature paintings. They can include luxury details such as 23ct gold, silver or mother of pearl inlay.

We also create beautiful high quality printed wallpaper. Our first design 'the grisaille monkeys' is available for print on demand at £90 per roll, this design is truly limited edition as we will only print a maximum of 150 rolls. We will however design and print any design you wish as a truly bespoke service. Any roll including our Grisaille Monkeys can also be split into panels and be hand touched by our artist giving them more depth and a more luxurious feel.

Finally our pool of artists have given us access to their work past and present and made it available for large printed wall murals.

We are a UK based company whose sole aim is to create beautiful luxurious wallpapers, giving each project the special attention it deserves, we aren't about high turnover but focusing on a small number of projects of the highest quality possible.

We have done our best to make our products as eco as possible. All our paper is sourced from FSC or PEFC certified forests. For our hand painted wallpapers and panels we use traditional methods and for our printed wallpaper only water based non toxic inks are used. Even the factory that houses the printing press we use takes its energy from renewable sources.