Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Artisans of Devizes
Stone, Paving & Concrete in Devizes
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Private Residence - Essex, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Country style walls & floors Limestone
    Private Residence - Essex, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Country style walls & floors Limestone
    Private Residence - Essex, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Country style walls & floors Limestone
    +13
    Private Residence - Essex
    Private Residence - Kent, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Modern dining room Limestone
    Private Residence - Kent, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Modern dining room Limestone
    Private Residence - Kent, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Modern kitchen Limestone
    +10
    Private Residence - Kent
    Private Residence - Hampstead, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Modern walls & floors Limestone Beige
    Private Residence - Hampstead, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Modern walls & floors Limestone Beige
    Private Residence - Hampstead, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Modern walls & floors Limestone
    +10
    Private Residence - Hampstead
    Private Residence - Sussex, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Classic style walls & floors Limestone Black
    Private Residence - Sussex, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Classic style walls & floors Limestone Black
    Private Residence - Sussex, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Classic style walls & floors Limestone Black
    +9
    Private Residence - Sussex
    Private Residence - Wiltshire, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Classic style conservatory Limestone Beige
    Private Residence - Wiltshire, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Classic style conservatory Limestone Beige
    Private Residence - Wiltshire, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Classic style conservatory Limestone Beige
    +17
    Private Residence - Wiltshire
    Private Residence - Jersey, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Classic style pool
    Private Residence - Jersey, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Private Residence - Jersey, Artisans of Devizes Artisans of Devizes Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    +14
    Private Residence - Jersey
    Show all 9 projects

    Artisans of Devizes was established in 1990 with a small workshop and a saw in Devizes, specialising in English limestone flooring. Nowadays we buy thousands of tons of stone from quarries all round the world, though native stone is still a speciality. 

    With six family members spanning three generations, this is no ordinary business. Each family member has a personal area of expertise, as well as a strongly ingrained culture of loyalty and integrity, resulting in an unrivalled commitment to the needs of our clients.

    Address
    SN10 3DY Devizes
    United Kingdom
    +44-1380720007 www.artisansofdevizes.com
      Add SEO element