Artisans of Devizes was established in 1990 with a small workshop and a saw in Devizes, specialising in English limestone flooring. Nowadays we buy thousands of tons of stone from quarries all round the world, though native stone is still a speciality.

With six family members spanning three generations, this is no ordinary business. Each family member has a personal area of expertise, as well as a strongly ingrained culture of loyalty and integrity, resulting in an unrivalled commitment to the needs of our clients.