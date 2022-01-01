Carpets need regular and properly done cleaning to be in good condition and be used long time. We provide excellent carpet cleaning services to owners of domestic and commercial estates. They include vacuum cleaning, stain and odour removal, hot water extraction, drying and deodorising. Rely on the cleaners who work in Cleaners Of Acton to provide effective and professional carpet cleaning that will make your floor coverings rid of the soiling and grime. The work will be done using high-quality products for sanitising and removing stains. The equipment, detergents and tools are provided by our company and included in the price. Call us to schedule the cleaning for a preferred time.