Fresh Cleaners Acton
Windows in Acton
Reviews (1)
    • Carpets need regular and properly done cleaning to be in good condition and be used long time. We provide excellent carpet cleaning services to owners of domestic and commercial estates. They include vacuum cleaning, stain and odour removal, hot water extraction, drying and deodorising. Rely on the cleaners who work in Cleaners Of Acton to provide effective and professional carpet cleaning that will make your floor coverings rid of the soiling and grime. The work will be done using high-quality products for sanitising and removing stains. The equipment, detergents and tools are provided by our company and included in the price. Call us to schedule the cleaning for a preferred time.

    Service areas
    Acton
    Address
    4 Greenock Rd
    W3 8DU Acton
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037455094

    Reviews

    Sandra Blackwell
    I work full time and it has been a great help to have a cleaner at home. I never thought i will be able to afford that but the prices are surprisingly low for the quality of the service. I have the cleaning lady come twice a month and she does a wonderful job every time. I am happy that i don’t have to worry about house chores or to-do lists anymore.
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: March 2022
