Wessex Building Products manufacture and supply a wide range of standard and bespoke GRP building products. These include pre-fabricated chimneys, entrance canopies, dormer window surrounds, entrance columns and pilasters, door surrounds, soffits and fascias, entrance porticos, bay window roofs, and roof turrets.
- Services
- GRP Building Product Manufacture
- GRP Building Product Supply
- GRP Building Product Design
- Service areas
- Nationwide and Salisbury
- Address
-
Wessex House, Station Works, Tisbury
SP3 6JT Salisbury
United Kingdom
+44-1747871232 www.wessexbps.co.uk