Wessex Building Products
Building Supplies in Salisbury
    Waterloo Station Train Shed Refurbishment, Wessex Building Products
    Waterloo Station Train Shed Refurbishment
    Trafford Centre Manchester, Wessex Building Products
    Trafford Centre Manchester
    Spinnaker Tower Portsmouth, Wessex Building Products
    Spinnaker Tower Portsmouth
    Peter Jones Sloane Square London, Wessex Building Products
    Peter Jones Sloane Square London

    Wessex Building Products manufacture and supply a wide range of standard and bespoke GRP building products. These include pre-fabricated chimneys, entrance canopies, dormer window surrounds, entrance columns and pilasters, door surrounds, soffits and fascias, entrance porticos, bay window roofs, and roof turrets.

    Services
    • GRP Building Product Manufacture
    • GRP Building Product Supply
    • GRP Building Product Design
    Service areas
    Nationwide and Salisbury
    Address
    Wessex House, Station Works, Tisbury
    SP3 6JT Salisbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1747871232 www.wessexbps.co.uk
