Johns Cleaning Services Notting Hill
Gardeners in London
    • If you don't have time to sanitise and maintain your rooms tidy you can leave this work to the professionals in our company. We offer high-quality and inexpensive cleaning services which can be used in domestic and commercial estates. Rely on Cleaning Services Notting Hill to ensure the healthy and presentable state of your rooms, electric appliances, furniture, floors and outdoor areas. We work in accordance with the demands of the customers. Our rates are reasonable while keeping the quality of our work on the necessary high level. Call us to book one or more of the cleaning services which we provide and get a discount on the price.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    239 High Street
    W8 6SN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034758106 jclnsrvices
