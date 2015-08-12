Your browser is out-of-date.

Handmade in Brighton
Furniture & Accessories in Brighton & Hove
    urban, hardcore industrial & sometimes downright odd bespoke furniture and art using natural, reclaimed, modern & eco materials, handmade in Brighton, UK.

    Services
    Unique bespoke and limited edition hand-crafted furniture and art.
    Service areas
    • Brighton & Hove
    • East Sussex
    • London and South East England
    • UK
    • Europe and America
    Address
    12 Old Shoreham Road
    BN3 6ET Brighton & Hove
    United Kingdom
    +44-7598421134 handmadeinbrighton.com
    Legal disclosure

    Address: The Shed, 12 Old Shoreham Road, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex BN3 6ET, UK 

    Telephone: +44 7598 421134  

    email: hello@handmadeinbrighton.com

    website: http://handmadeinbrighton.com

    Reviews

    Mia Lauren
    Handmade in Brighton provided a 1st class service for a private client of mine. A beautiful bespoke grey tinted dining table over 3m long in a matt finish with black powder coated legs. The client loves it and we are confident it will last with small children around, using the spray cleaner and restoring wax providing. A big thank you!
    over 2 years ago
    Clare Walton
    This company does outstanding work! We have had a beautiful table and two benches made by Handmade in Brighton it’s my favourite piece of furniture we own! The design is beautiful. The ordering process was easy and the communication was excellent ! I would not hesitate In recommending this fabulous company.
    over 2 years ago
    Hannah Potter
    I absolutely love my new live edge table! Gorgeous detailing and embedded Dorset fossils. Also Jude was so helpful when I wanted to change the colour of the Table legs.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
