Baa Stool
Furniture & Accessories in Denbigh
    • Baa Stool, Baa Stool Baa Stool KitchenTables & chairs
    Baa Stool, Baa Stool Baa Stool KitchenTables & chairs
    Baa Stool, Baa Stool Baa Stool Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +7
    Baa Stool

    Baa Stool is here to make people smile when they walk into a room. We do this by creating stylishly quirky furniture using real British sheepskin. The aim with the Baa Stool was to make a practical, functional piece of furniture that could fit in anywhere but still have a real wow factor. The result is a range of quality, unique and contemporary sheepskin furniture that compliment modern and period interiors equally.

    Services
    • furniture
    • Upholstery
    • footstools
    • Sheepskin
    Service areas
    • All of the UK
    • Europe
    • Ruthin
    • Denbigh
    Address
    The Old Baarn, Ty Coch Barns, Llangynhafal
    LL16 4LN Denbigh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1824790882 baastool.co.uk

    Reviews

    Rob Truslove
    Baa Stool are fantastic! Their pieces are unique and beautiful - perfect if you want to brighten up your home.
    11 months ago
    sharon n
    Superb quality
    over 3 years ago
    Trish Davies
    Sheepskin heaven ❤😍
    almost 4 years ago
