I am a furniture and lighting designer based in Hobart, Tasmania. Working predominately in timber, I create pieces for everyday living to remind us of natural beauty. Much of my work features curving lines and surfaces, inspired by organic forms found in nature.

Many of my designs reflect my interest in light and its dispersion, represented by my simplistic forms and different lighting designs. Being legally blind, this vision of light emanating from the peripheries and the highly tactile nature of my work reflect the alternative sensory world within which I design. Combining traditional wood joinery techniques with modern technologies I aim to create pieces which are functional, as well as which hold a simplistic aesthetic beauty. Creating furniture and lighting which stands the test of time is my aim, both in construction, but also in design. Not wanting to ironically destroy the environment from where I get my inspiration from, I aim to use sustainably sourced timber for my designs. My work should not merely be seen as something that looks nice, it should remind us of our intrinsic connection with nature and the effect that we have upon it.