North Coast Log Cabins
General Contractors in Bodmin
Reviews (4)
    Fistral Beach Cabin, Newquay, Cornwall

    We design and build a range of beautiful bespoke wooden homes, log
    cabins and buildings. Every project is tailored to suit you, the customer, and our team of local craftsmen are committed to ensuring that the investment you make will create a truly special place for you, your family or guests to use and enjoy for years to come.

    Services
    • Design
    • Supply
    • construction of any size timber building
    Service areas
    • Cornwall & SW England
    • Bodmin
    Address
    Tregenna Farm House, Blisland
    PL304QJ Bodmin
    United Kingdom
    +44-1208850376 www.northcoastlogcabins.com

    Reviews

    Cutefireal Cutefireal
    Very nice and historic buildings
    about 1 year ago
    Beiu Ion
    about 3 years ago
    Chris Cole
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
