Cambium Floors
Flooring in Southampton
    • Cambium Floors are a specialist manufacturer & supplier of FSC and ethically sourced ranges of wood-flooring. Our ranges of solid and engineered wood flooring are available in various widths, lengths, finishes and colours. We also manufacture a comprehensive range of chevron and herringbone parquet flooring as well as extra long and extra wide flooring boards, and custom flooring panels in a number of popular styles including the Versailles panel.

    Our engineered and parquet flooring can be manufactured in a range of grades and specie including European oak, American black walnut, larch, ash, American pine, maple, doussie, iroko, jatoba, sapele, and wenge.

    The top layer (lamella) on our standard range of engineered wood flooring is bonded to a base of WBP European birch plywood using cold press technologies. This results in an extremely stable engineered board, particularly at wider widths. This stability also makes our engineered flooring products suitable for use in conjunction with water based underfloor heating systems.

    Services
    Supply of Flooring
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Europe
    Address
    So315au Southampton
    United Kingdom
    +44-8001932600 Www.cambiumfloors.co.uk
