Huchinson Furniture & Interiors was founded in 1991 and is situated in the Cotswolds, on the Warwickshire/ Oxford border.

Hutchinson Furniture and Interiors is committed to providing an excellent service tailored to each client’s personal preferences. All our work is bespoke, and individual pieces and rooms emerge from the simplest themes; hence we encourage meetings with our clients. Design recommendations are submitted in the form of technical drawings for the client’s consideration, comments and approval, and we pride ourselves on our ability to make good use of space.

One of modern life’s greatest luxury’s is having the ability to modify our own surroundings and our philosophy allows you complete freedom of expression, to bring together as many styles, textures, materials and colours in order to create your own unique surroundings. We believe a good design is the result of exposure to the work of great artists, designers, and makers including ; C R Mackintosh, William Morris, Norman foster, Frida Karlo, Andrew Varah, Alen Peters to name a few. In addition to carefully selected timber from around the world, we also have our own source of English oak from right here in the Cotswolds, Our oak is felled as part of a long established good management of the woodland, and is then seasoned adjacent to our workshops. For every tree felled three new saplings are planted and protected while they establish themselves.

Each project is produced by the same maker from start to finish, and in many cases delivered and installed by the maker himself. We want every client to feel at home and we appreciate that commissioning a piece of work is a hugely personal thing, which takes time to create something perfect.