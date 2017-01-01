Your browser is out-of-date.

Catriona Archer Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Corsham
Reviews (0)
    • Providing interior design solutions and hands-on styling to make the most of your existing furniture, space and budget.


    I believe that interior design should be accessible to all and needn’t cost the earth. We work together in reimagining and reinvigorating your existing belongings and space to create a home that reflects your personality, your style and the way you want to live.


    You can choose from a selection of services: From half-day consultations, one-day makeovers to a complete interior design service. Simply contact me to discuss what works best for you. 

    Services
    • Home & Retail Styling
    • interior design
    Service areas
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • Bath
    • Corsham
    Company awards
    HOUZZ Best in Service 2017 | 2018 |2019|2020 |2021
    Address
    SN13 Corsham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7823884945 www.catrionaarcher.com
