Russwood—Flooring—Cladding—Decking
Flooring in Newtonmore
Reviews (6)
    Russwood Ltd is a Scottish supplier of high-quality, sustainable timber products.

    We offer an extensive range of external cladding,  including locally grown Scottish Larch, Siberian Larch, Thermally Modified Hardwood and Accoya® wood, as well as solid and engineered French Oak flooring and naturally durable commercial decking.  As timber specialists, we pride ourselves in offering unrivalled technical advice to assist our customers in achieving their project vision. We always encourage architects, contractors and self-builders to visit our sawmill in Newtonmore, where a wide range of products are presented in our showroom and external display area.

    Services
    Flooring, cladding, and decking
    Service areas
    UK & Ireland and Newtonmore
    Address
    Station Sawmill
    PH20 1AR Newtonmore
    United Kingdom
    +44-1540673648 www.russwood.co.uk

    Pietro Di Modica
    about 1 year ago
    Rafał Rogaczewski
    over 1 year ago
    Gareth Jones-Davies
    about 4 years ago
