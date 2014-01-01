Your browser is out-of-date.

Sarah Ross Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (2)
    Sarah Ross Design is an interior design studio that can take you from the very start of your project to the final furnishing, or help with any part of the process.  Services include space planning; drawings; planning applications; managing contractors; sourcing furnishings, finishes and art.

    Services
    • A full interior design service including space planning
    • drawings
    • help in appointing a contractor
    • lighting and electrics
    • bathrooms and kitchens
    • furnishing and decoration.
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • London
    Address
    17 Wynchgate
    N14 6RP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7850101011 www.sarahrossdesogn.com

    Reviews

    Emily Main
    Sarah does beautiful work! She has helped me on many occasion with editing, but also with my business cards and things I have needed for my growing website (Photography). I would recommend her for photoshop needs, but also Graphic design. She is artistic, and very professional in everything she does.
    25 days ago
    Dom Owen
    almost 4 years ago
