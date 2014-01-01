Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rosangela Photography
Photographers in London
Overview 5Projects (5) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • A COFFEE SHOP WITH RUSTIC-RETRO APPEAL, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Living roomAccessories & decoration
    A COFFEE SHOP WITH RUSTIC-RETRO APPEAL, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Living roomAccessories & decoration
    A COFFEE SHOP WITH RUSTIC-RETRO APPEAL, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +7
    A COFFEE SHOP WITH RUSTIC-RETRO APPEAL
    Hand Crafted Coffee Shop, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Rustic style dressing room
    Hand Crafted Coffee Shop, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Rustic style dressing room
    Hand Crafted Coffee Shop, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Rustic style dressing room
    +8
    Hand Crafted Coffee Shop
    Minimal Bathroom, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography BathroomFittings
    Minimal Bathroom, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography BathroomFittings
    Minimal Bathroom, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography BathroomFittings
    +1
    Minimal Bathroom
    Modern Living Room with the Asian Touch, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Modern living room
    Modern Living Room with the Asian Touch, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Modern living room
    Modern Living Room with the Asian Touch, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Modern living room
    +1
    Modern Living Room with the Asian Touch
    A Traditional English Home, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Classic style living room
    A Traditional English Home, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Classic style living room
    A Traditional English Home, Rosangela Photography Rosangela Photography Classic style living room
    +5
    A Traditional English Home

    ROSANGELA PHOTOGRAPHY, LONDON BASED INTERIOR & ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHER.

    Rosangela is an architectural and interior photographer based in London.

    She has undertaken a range of assignments within the UK and also worldwide for an array of clients within a wide assortment of specific residential or commercial project briefs.

    She superbly combines her passion for photography, architecture and interiors to engage with the human element and form.

    Her atmospheric style reflects the feeling of living in the space, telling a story and reflecting the quality, colour, texture and detail of the built environment.

    INTERIOR PHOTOGRAPHER

    Combining the effects of both natural and artificial lighting, her images never fail to generate interest and capture the essence of place and essential aspects of the space.

    Rosangela offers digital photography under an accurately controlled colour workflow.

    The result is a collection of innovative and progressive work, which constantly exceeds expectations.

    Services
    • Rosangela photography
    • Interior Photography
    • commercial photography
    • Architectural Photography
    • residential photography
    • restaurants photography
    • bars photography
    • buildings photography
    • construction photography
    • developments photography
    • gardens photography
    • landscape architectural photography
    • architecture photography
    • branding
    • Design
    • furniture
    • & Products Design.
    • Show all 17 services
    Service areas
    UK & Europe and London
    Address
    15 Broomhill rd
    IG8 9EY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7527051290 www.rosangelaphotography.com
      Add SEO element