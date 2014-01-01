ROSANGELA PHOTOGRAPHY, LONDON BASED INTERIOR & ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHER.

Rosangela is an architectural and interior photographer based in London.

She has undertaken a range of assignments within the UK and also worldwide for an array of clients within a wide assortment of specific residential or commercial project briefs.

She superbly combines her passion for photography, architecture and interiors to engage with the human element and form.

Her atmospheric style reflects the feeling of living in the space, telling a story and reflecting the quality, colour, texture and detail of the built environment.

INTERIOR PHOTOGRAPHER

Combining the effects of both natural and artificial lighting, her images never fail to generate interest and capture the essence of place and essential aspects of the space.

Rosangela offers digital photography under an accurately controlled colour workflow.

The result is a collection of innovative and progressive work, which constantly exceeds expectations.