Selwood Products Ltd
Online Shops in Nuneaton
    Our quality wooden climbing frames are available for delivery throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe. Our climbing frames are designed to offer a range of products to suit younger and older children, and with options available for those with smaller gardens, in addition to those with more space. 

    We also supply playhouses and garden furniture in terms of yardistry products.

    Services
    • Wooden Climbing Frames
    • Wooden Playhouses
    • Yardistry Garden Structures
    • kids climbing frames
    • garden climbing frames
    • climbing frames
    • play equipment
    • kids playhouses
    • swings and slides
    Service areas
    UK, Europe, and Nuneaton
    Address
    Unit 1 Purley Chase Industrial Estate
    CV10 0RG Nuneaton
    United Kingdom
    +44-2476397201 www.selwood.com
