Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Climbing Frames UK
Online Shops in Bury St Edmunds
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Climbing Frames and Transforming Gardens, Climbing Frames UK Climbing Frames UK Classic style garden
    Climbing Frames and Transforming Gardens, Climbing Frames UK Climbing Frames UK Classic style garden
    Climbing Frames and Transforming Gardens
    Customer Climbing Frames, Climbing Frames UK Climbing Frames UK Classic style garden
    Customer Climbing Frames, Climbing Frames UK Climbing Frames UK GardenSwings & play sets
    Customer Climbing Frames, Climbing Frames UK Climbing Frames UK GardenSwings & play sets
    +13
    Customer Climbing Frames
    Big Climbing Frames, Climbing Frames UK Climbing Frames UK Modern garden
    Big Climbing Frames, Climbing Frames UK Climbing Frames UK Country style garden
    Big Climbing Frames, Climbing Frames UK Climbing Frames UK Country style garden
    +4
    Big Climbing Frames

    Climbing Frames UK have an huge range of kids climbing frames and garden play equipment, including wooden forts with swings, slides, monkey bars, climbing walls, and playhouses, for children aged 3-12. Our wooden climbing frames are specifically designed to suit the UK European market, with compact designs suitable for smaller gardens, and an extensive range of play features to guarantee you the best value for money.

    Services
    climbing frames and play houses
    Service areas
    Bury St Edmunds and & all across the UK
    Address
    The Old Granary
    IP29 5RG Bury St Edmunds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1284852574 www.climbingframesuk.com
      Add SEO element