Climbing Frames UK have an huge range of kids climbing frames and garden play equipment, including wooden forts with swings, slides, monkey bars, climbing walls, and playhouses, for children aged 3-12. Our wooden climbing frames are specifically designed to suit the UK European market, with compact designs suitable for smaller gardens, and an extensive range of play features to guarantee you the best value for money.
- Services
- climbing frames and play houses
- Service areas
- Bury St Edmunds and & all across the UK
- Address
-
The Old Granary
IP29 5RG Bury St Edmunds
United Kingdom
+44-1284852574 www.climbingframesuk.com