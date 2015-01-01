Your browser is out-of-date.

Cranberryhome
Interior Designers & Decorators in Milton Keynes
    • MK3 Bathroom, Cranberryhome Cranberryhome
    MK3 Bathroom
    M18 Study, Cranberryhome Cranberryhome
    M18 Study
    MK5 Kitchen, Cranberryhome Cranberryhome
    MK5 Kitchen

    Cranberryhome is an Interior Design - Home Staging company in Buckinghamshire England. We offer design consultations, room designs, project management and a complete makeover package for property owners within 50 miles of Milton Keynes.  We use our own vetted tradespeople and pride ourselves in a high quality finish.  Trained by the House Doctor Team, Hugo is also available to stage homes for selling. We offer a Show Home service for property developers and rentals. Makeovers and Interior Design for all budgets. Consultations or full project management undertaken.

    Services
    Interior Design—Room Makeovers—Home Staging
    Service areas
    • London and South East England
    • Milton Keynes
    Company awards
    Houzz customer service award 2015 2016 2017 and Design Awards 2016 2017
    Address
    MK3 5FN Milton Keynes
    United Kingdom
    +44190864880507510170548 www.cranberryhome.co.uk
