Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd
Architects in Boxford, Newbury
    • Re-modelling of Victorian House, Newbury, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Kitchen units Glass Green
    Re-modelling of Victorian House, Newbury, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Kitchen units Glass Green
    Re-modelling of Victorian House, Newbury, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Kitchen units White
    Re-modelling of Victorian House, Newbury
    New Eco-House, Berkshire, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Detached home
    New Eco-House, Berkshire, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Detached home
    New Eco-House, Berkshire, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Detached home
    +8
    New Eco-House, Berkshire
    New House Headley, Berkshire, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Detached home
    New House Headley, Berkshire, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Detached home
    New House Headley, Berkshire, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Detached home
    +1
    New House Headley, Berkshire
    New House, Blewbury, Oxfordshire, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Detached home
    New House, Blewbury, Oxfordshire, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Sauna
    New House, Blewbury, Oxfordshire, Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Inspiration Chartered Architects Ltd Detached home
    New House, Blewbury, Oxfordshire

    Offering bespoke design, and a service uniquely crafted to your requirements from initial ideas to work on site, INSPIRATION is your first choice for architects Newbury Berkshire and beyond. Working in a soft contemporary style that works beautifully for both period listed buildings and new cutting edge designs, we will make your dreams become a reality. Above all else, we believe that the design process should excite you and help you achieve your vision. By working closely with you from the initial brief to the finished construction, we will ensure that all ideas and designs are carefully tailored to your dream.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Project Managment
    Service areas
    • Newbury
    • Hungerford
    • Berkshire
    • Hampshire
    • Reading
    Company awards
    Winners of the International property awards in the following categories:Global winner for Best Single Unit (Architecture) for Villa CaesarWinner of Best PropertyWinner of Best International DesignBest International PropertyBest DevelopmentLocal Authority Regional Winner for extensions and work to listed Berkshire building
    Address
    RG208DD Boxford, Newbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1635523226 www.inspiration-architects.co.uk
