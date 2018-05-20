Your browser is out-of-date.

Belle &amp; Cosy Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mortlake
    Injecting colour and style in interiors
    Modern kitchen and bathroom re-design
    Design of a boutique gym
    Converting a garage in a small studio
    French style living room
    Ethnic living room

    Our interior design services bring style, functionality and a real personal touch - one that truly reflects your family and your lifestyle.  I am a French designer who has lived around the world and has had experience in redesigning houses in Helsinki, London, Paris and other parts of France. I bring to my clients an eye for designs from Nordic countries, France, North and South America. Full of creativity, ideas, and resources, I am able to create warm interiors with all the daily functionality one needs, however big or small your budget.

    Services
    Interior Design and Decoration
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    SW14 7NB Mortlake
    United Kingdom
    +44-7525786488 bellencosy.com
