WERFWEER
Interior Architects in Timbaktu
    • DIPINDESIGN provides creative and technical solutions to improvise the existing structure to make it functional, attractive and beneficial to the occupants' quality of life and culture. Our designs respond to and coordinate with the building shell and acknowledge the physical location and social context of the project. We adhere to code and regulatory requirements and encourage the principles of environmental sustainability. DIPINDESIGN, a team of professionals who undertake turnkey projects. Our design process follows a systematic and coordinated methodology—including research, analysis, innovation and integration of knowledge into the creative process to satisfy the needs and resources of our client.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • designing & construction
    Service areas
    TIMBAKTU
    Address
    12452 Timbaktu
    United Kingdom
