I work with people and their property to help them achieve their goals using traditional Feng Shui to make the energy of a space work. The type of property varies from a family home where the occupants are not flourishing or a space doesn't "work" to designing a property for a plot or making a commercial property fit for its purpose. I am a Feng Shui Consultation Master and have been working with one of the worlds top Grand Masters for nearly 20 years.